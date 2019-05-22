KeNHA recommends deportation of four Chinese contractors for assaulting Kenyan engineer

Pascal Sala

Kenya National Highways Authority (KenNHA) has recommended cancelation of work permits for four Chinese contractors accused of assaulting Kenyan engineer in Turkana.

KeNHA through its corporate communication assistant director Charles Njogu said in a press release, the conduct is against the conditions of contract of staff, with regards to contractors personnel, disorder conduct and foreign personnel.

“KeNHA on May 21, 2019 expelled the staff from the site and has since made recommendations for a work permits cancellation for the foreign staff involved,” Njogu said.

The four suspects Liu Jiang, Wang Kai, Zhao Liangbin and Li Shaoqing allegedly assaulted Engineer Rodgers Imasa who was inspecting the Loichangamak-Lodwar road under construction by a Chinese firm on Friday last week.

KeNHA further ordered the replacement of the four Chinese staff and one Kenyan staff involved in the assault within 21 days.

The four Chinese attached to China Railway No. 5 Construction Company and one Kenyan had been arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court. They were, however, set free after the charges were dropped.

KeNHA has also written to the contractor’s representative China Railway No 5 Engineering Group and the resident engineer concerning the incident of disorder, misconduct and assault by their staff.