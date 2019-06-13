Kemsa assets secure, Manjari tells Kenyans

George Kebaso @Morarak

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) has allayed fears that it could lose its land in various parts of the country.

Chief executive officer Jonah Manjari said all authority’s assets are intact, adding that the acquisition of title deeds for Kemsa land will be complete by the end of the month.

His remarks follow Auditor General’s audit report that showed Kemsa was at risk of losing its various parcels of land for lack of ownership documents.

“Already the Kemsa Board has taken up the issue and engaged experts to ensure that the title deeds are acquired within the specified time frame. The titles in question are for our land in Kakamega, Kisumu and Eldoret,” he said.

The audit report also questioned the authority’s move to stock expired drugs valued at Sh150 million as well as Sh8 million expenditure by the its board on sitting allowances.

On expired drugs, Manjari said the change of Kemsa business model has seen some commodities attract little or no demand from the public health facilities. This has seen the drugs shelf life expire.

He also attributed the situation to policy changes and adoption of new technologies, such as digital-based diagnosis in radiology which rendered X-ray films and processing chemicals obsolete.

Treatment regimen

“Some drugs under the old treatment regimen became obsolete due to change of treatment protocol,” he stressed.

Manjari assured the public that Kemsa has not supplied expired drugs to hospitals.

“We remain committed to ensuring the quality standards in procuring, warehousing and distribution of all health products and technologies is upheld,” he said.