KCSE top girl dies in US varsity

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Police in the United States are investigating the cause of death of a Kenyan student at Stanford University in California.

Norah Borus, who emerged the best girl in Nairobi county and fourth nationwide in the 2013 KCSE exam results, was found dead at her campus residence on Friday.

Yesterday, her family and friends were still trying to come to terms with the death of the 23-year-old.

A relative, who spoke to People Daily on condition of anonymity, owing to the sensitivity of the matter, said the student’s father had travelled to the US to help with investigations.

“There is nothing we can say at the moment because we’re all shocked,” said the relative.

In a statement on the university website, Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole said he was “profoundly grieved to have to share this news”.

“We have lost another member of our student community… We have been in touch with the student’s family…We also will be reaching out to friends and colleagues of the student to offer support and care, now and over time,” she said.

Similar incidents

Brubaker-Cole said police had assured the university “there is no safety threat to the campus community”.

The university has been grappling with similar incidents and according to local media, four students have died in mysterious circumstances in the last three months.

“It is challenging to comprehend the death of another student at Stanford this year, read Brubaker-Cole’s statement.

In an interview published by local media in 2016, Norah said she wanted to pursue a career in technology in the US.

“It was important for me as a student to determine where I wanted my life to lead. When I identified my dreams I began working towards achieving them and never stopped,” the Precious Blood Girls, Riruta alumni was quoted as saying.

After secondary school, Norah joined Akad Education Group where, as part of their mentorship programme, she worked as a volunteer teacher at PACE (Promoting Access to Common Education) Kenya.

It was while at Akad that she applied for a scholarship to study Computer Science at Stanford University. She received her letter of acceptance from Stanford in May 2015.

The body is expected to be brought back home for burial this week.