Karua hits at Waiguru over crisis

Githinji Mwangi

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has lashed out at elected leaders in Kirinyaga county over the crisis in the county’s health sector.

The former Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister expressed concern that the sector was on its knees yet area politicians were doing nothing to address the problem.

Speaking at Kiamwathi ACK in Gichugu constituency during a funeral service, Karua said residents were suffering after all the health workers downed tools to protest poor working conditions.

She said it was unfortunate that governor Anne Waiguru had failed to reach out to the health workers for dialogue to end the standoff.