Karoney raises concern over uncollected titles

Harrison Kivisu

Ministry of Lands has more than 3,000 land title deeds that remain uncollected at Mombasa Lands registrar’s office despite a rigorous issuance process.

Lands Cabinet secretary Farida Karoney (pictured, left) is now appealing to Mombasa residents who have applied for them to pick the documents.

“The government has been keen on addressing the landlessness at the Coast. But it is amazing that even as we strive to have these documents here, you are not collecting them. As we speak now, we have 3,000 uncollected title deeds in Mombasa. Please go and collect them,” said Karoney.

Speaking after issuing 338 title deeds to Nyali residents at Frere Town ground in Mombasa on Saturday, she warned against the grabbing of public land, and ordered an immediate audit of all public land in Mombasa to enable the government start the process of issuing titles to public utilities such as schools and hospitals.

Public land

“We have grabbers who have even dared to take police stations land. Let them know that not again shall we remain quiet as public land is grabbed. We will not allow that to happen. We shall repossess them for public use,” she said.

The CS was accompanied by area MP Mohamed Ali, Lands Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro, Kaloleni MP Paul Katana and Laikipia Senator John Kinyua when she issued the land documents on Saturday.

Ali urged the ministry to speed up the process of issuing titles to the rest of the settlement schemes in the constituency.

“We have problems in Kadzandani, Kwa Bulo and some parts of Kongowea where tycoons have already started to evict people on their land,” he said.