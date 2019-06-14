Kaloleni MP decries unfair CDF disbursement formula, calls for review to boost development

Ronald Mwadzombo @PeopleDailyKe

The National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) disbursement formula is discriminative, Kaloleni MP Paul Katana has claimed.

Speaking in Kibao Kiche area of Kilifi county during the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a dispensary, Katana (pictured) expressed concern that development disparity between constituencies in the country would continue to widen unless a proper formula was devised.

“Currently, all constituencies are getting a similar amount of NG-CDF. We have constituencies with poor school infrastructure and other public amenities whose responsibility lie with the national government.

The NG-CDF is not enough, hence constituencies with such challenges need to get a bigger share to try to bring them at par with those that are well off,” said Katana. He said Kaloleni had about 18 schools in deplorable condition while Ganze constituency had 35.

Last month, Magororo Primary School in Ganze hit headlines after images of children learning in flooded classrooms.