Kaloleni MP calls for talks with MRC

Kaloleni MP Paul Katana wants the State to initiate dialogue with members of the outlawed Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) following claims of the group’s resurgence.

Katana said issues raised by MRC largely remain unresolved and dialogue should prevail to find a lasting solution to insecurity in Coast region.

The MP’s call comes as security agencies mount operations at Jibana forest, an alleged hideout for some members of the group.

Raise grievances

Katana also asked the group to use constitutionally established ways of raising their grievances instead of threatening security in the region.

He expressed fear many innocent people could be harassed by police if the government begins an operation to hunt down members of the group in the area.

Speaking to People Daily yesterday, Katana said he is willing to listen to MRC members and forward their grievances to the government.

Security agencies in Coast region have claimed that members of the outlawed group had begun regrouping.

“I am sure MRC have genuine concerns, but they are using the wrong way to present their grievances. But it’s time we listen to them instead of using so much energy that may not at the end resolve the problem,” said the legislator.