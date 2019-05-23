Kaa Sober beneficiaries venture into pig rearing

Mathew Ndung’u and Robert Ochoro @PeopleDailyKe

A group of recovering alcoholics has ventured into small-scale pig farming in Gatundu North as part of their healing process.

The former addicts turned a new leaf after the intervention of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, through his Kaa Sober programme.

The Kang’oo Kaa Sober Self Help Group, comprising 15 recovering addicts in Mang’u ward, hopes to change lives of its members for the better and encourage their friends who are still indulging in alcoholism to quit.

Faith Njoki, a mother of two, expressed joy over her recovery, saying it has restored her dreams that were once shattered.

She said she chose to reform after Waititu declared war on illicit brews and offered them alternative engagements.

Philip Wachira said many addicts who underwent the Kaa Sober programme squandered the Sh20,000 send-off package the Governor gave each of them but the group decided to invest their money to transform their lives.

Flout rules

After assuming office, Waititu started a county alcoholic addict’s rehabilitation programme to help youths recover.

In the initiative that cost the county close to Sh1 billion, the youths were engaged in casual labour and paid Sh400 daily wages. The first group of beneficiaries graduated on February 26.

Meanwhile, Kisii County Commissioner Godfrey Kigochi has urged chiefs and security officers to resume the crackdown on illicit brews and betting machines once the Huduma Namba mass registration exercise is over.

He said brewers were engaging in the illegal business now that administrators are involved in the registration exercise.

Addressing the Press in his office, Kigochi urged the chiefs to work closely with security agencies and arrest culprits.

He warned bar owners against opening their premises early, flouting liquor licensing rules and regulations, saying their permits would be cancelled and their businesses closed.