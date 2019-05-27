Jumwa accuses NLC of favouring tycoons in land disputes

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has accused the National Lands Commission (NLC) of favouring tycoons while resolving cases of historical injustices.

She said the commission has failed to execute its mandate and has been compromised by land grabbers and absentee landlords.

Speaking during a crisis meeting at Kingston area on Saturday to ease tension after a Malindi tycoon reportedly attempted to evict 600 families from a 30-acre piece of land, Jumwa said cases of oppression over land are on the increase.

“The NLC have not resolved any land dispute in Malindi, Kilifi nor any region in the Coast. Land owners from the Mijikenda community have been discriminated and disinherited because they have no means to manipulate justice,” she said.

Jumwa said the NLC only listens to tycoons and land grabbers at the expense of locals and end up writing reports which do not reflect the true situation on the ground.

“We have persevered for long and we have no option but to state things as they are,” she said. “I have personally reviewed some of the orders and found they are fake but if police are given some money, they obstruct justice,” she said.

Jumwa said they will not entertain tycoons who are out to intimidate residents and warned that it would not be business as usual. She said no one will be evicted from Kingston until the ownership of the land is established.

“We want to tell the government that it is unacceptable to displace the rightful land owners and I will not allow this to happen under my leadership,” she said.

Land disputes at the Coast region are the leading cause of conflict and in some instances, they end up fatal. Jumwa said efforts to address historical land injustices have been politicized and most politicians use the issue as a campaign tool as elections approach.

“Land injustices are genuine and some politicians have capitalised on this to pledge lasting solutions and when elected, they do nothing,” said Jumwa.