Judge files suit to block probe into ‘malpractice’

High Court judge Martin Muya yesterday filed a constitutional petition seeking to block the appointment of a tribunal to investigate his alleged misconduct for delaying judgement in two commercial disputes.

The aggrieved judge, through lawyer Philip Nyachoti, claimed the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) made the recommendation to President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 8 to appoint the tribunal “in a highly biased, suspicious and questionable manner”.

The complaints against Justice Muya were first investigated by a JSC committee chaired by Prof Olive Mugenda from January 11. The other members were Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Emily Ominde and Patrick Gichohi.

Muya said JSC exceeded its jurisdiction by delving into the merits of a commercial dispute and usurping the appellate jurisdiction contrary to the law.

“The commission arrived at an illogical, irrational, unreasonable and erroneous conclusion,” he said in court papers.

He said the complaint against him, lodged by Onyinkwa&Co Advocates on behalf of NIC Bank on August 17, 2017, was mixed up with the complaint made by Kaplan and Stratton Advocates on October 30, 2017, on behalf of the Kenya Tea Growers Association and five other firms, against Justice Njagi Marete. Justice Muya was the resident judge in Bomet while Marete served in Kericho.

NIC bank lodged the complaint against Justice Muya in a 2016 commercial dispute between it and Alfred Kipkorir Mutai and Kipsigis Stores Ltd.

The judge after numerous adjournments granted an injunction against the bank and reserved the reasons for five months.

“This was in total disregard of the pleas by NIC Bank that motor vehicles given as security were being sold and were eventually sold thus occasioning loss to the bank. After the hearing, JSC found the petition had disclosed bias, abuse of office and incompetency in the manner in which the judge handled the matter,” Chief Justice David Maraga, who chaired the JSC, said on May 9.

Last week, Justice Marete petitioned the Employment and Labour Relations Court to suspend the JSC’s recommendation to the President to appoint a tribunal to investigate his alleged misconduct.

The application made by the judge, through lawyer Gitobu Imanyara, was certified urgent and will be heard on June 3.