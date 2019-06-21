Judge challenges Judiciary performance management index

High Court judge Florence Muchemi yesterday protested the performance management index used to gauge productivity of judicial officers.

The judge, who has been in service for 35 years, said erratic and inaccurate rating by Judiciary’s Performance Management Monitoring Unit (PMMU) portrayed some judges as incompetent.

In the recent report launched by Chief Justice David Maraga, her productivity was rated at 48 per cent but was later upgraded to 67 per cent upon re-evaluation.

Previously, she had surpassed the annual target of concluded cases. The Embu-based judge said she has delivered more than 100 judgments this year.

In the clearance of case backlog, she had given priority to dismissal of five-year-old cases and directed parties to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

The judge told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), under Maraga’s chairmanship, that she had the experience and integrity to handle assignments in the Court of Appeal.

Fully accountable

She respected the independence of the Judiciary and enforcement of court orders. Muchemi said she recently made a landmark decision in a gender violence suit lodged by the Legal Resources Foundation in which she abolished payment by victims to secure P3 forms form police stations, that are required to prove the extent of injuries. Some hospitals had been charging fees for doctors to fill in the reports.

The judge said her philosophy was impartiality when dispensing justice and was fully accountable for her legal decisions.

She confidently answered questions on decided cases raised by Commissioners Kihara Kariuki (Attorney General), Mohamed Warsame (Appellate judge), David Majanja (High Court Judge) and Mercy Deche (LSK representative).

During his interview, Commercial Court judge Francis Tuiyot tickled the 11-member panel when he said the Judiciary should not hold the begging bowl or seek to fundraise after the National Assembly allocated the institution a measly Sh19 billion for the 2019/2020 financial year.