Joe Kadenge, Kenya’s G.O.AT, takes final bow at 84

Kadenge na mpira…..Remember that?

This was the phrase mostly used to describe Joe Kadenge, Kenya’s best footballer of all-time, who passed on Sunday July 7 aged 84.

Kadenge, who has been battling diabetes and high blood pressure, succumbed after suffering a stroke while undergoing treatment at Meridian Hospital in Nairobi.

According to his son Oscar Kadenge, the legend was rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pains yesterday morning. “He has been receiving treatment at home from nurses who used to come day and night to check on him. However, in the morning, he had pain in his chest and had difficulties breathing. We rushed him to hospital but he was pronunced dead upon arrival,” said Oscar.

At his prime, Kadenge had no equal. He scored goals for fun, breaking numerous records for now defunct Maragoli United, Abaluya United (present day AFC leopards) and Harambee Stars, whom he played for for 14 years.

Born on July 7, 1935 in Isukha, Kakamega County, Kadenge attended Musingu Intermediate School in Kakamega or ‘Kachmega’ as he would put it, and went on to display his magic with Nakuru All Stars before he joined Maragoli.

However, it was during the glorious Gossage Cup years that Kadenge became popular, beginning with his debut in Zanzibar in 1957, the year he also showcased his talent playing for Nakuru Combined during the Remington Cup.

The following year, Kadenge inspired Kenya’s 2-0 Gossage Cup victory over Uganda, scoring one goal and assisting the other. Gossage Cup, a tournament between Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Zanzibar, began here in 1926.

It was sponsored by soap maker William Gossage, who was also Kenya’s Commissioner for Community Development. Gossage folded in the early 70s, giving birth to Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in which Kadenge inspired Kenya’s inaugural victory.

He would become a household name in the early 60s while paying for Maragoli and scored the fastest goal evener in the Kenyan Premier League before he moved to Abaluhya, winning the top flight title in 1966.

No one remembers Kadenge’s heroics than Steve Ogale who was secretary general of Abaluya from 1971 to 1981.

“Kadenge was an entertainer,” Ogale told People Daily yesterday.

“He would dribble past all the defenders, beat the goalkeeper and remain with the goal at his mercy, when you expected him to score, he would pose then score cheekily,” adds Ogale.

The 78-year-old reminisces how ‘stubborn’ Kadenge almost refused to join Abaluya.

“In the 40s, 50s, and early 60s, we had teams from almost all the Luhya sub-tribes such as Maragoli, Bukusu, Isukha, Marachi among others. However, after Kenya’s independence, we agreed to dissolve the teams and form one strong side to represent the community. This is how Abaluya was born in 1964,” says Ogale.

He went on: “This did not go down well with the Maragoli. They thought they had the strongest team and did not see the need to dissolve. Kadenge, who was their star player was also not conformable with this and we had to send elders to talk to them before they agreed to dissolve. Kadenge was among the last to join Abaluya.”

That was godsend as Abaluya enjoyed great success with Kadenge, playing as a right winger or no7 as he called himself, and Noah Wanyama (Victor Wanyama’s father), on the opposite flank. They terrorised defences while scoring goals for fun.

Abaluya would then morph into AFC Leopards after former President Daniel arap Moi, ordered the disbandment of ‘tribal outfits’ in the late 70s.

“We have lost a great man and great striker. Even in the national team, he was an example to everyone not just because he scored many goals but because he was an outstanding character,” says Ogale.

Veteran journalist Mukalo Kwayera, who had numerous encounters with Kedenge said: Over the years, I took a ride in Kadenge’s taxi. He was always humble. He liked cracking jokes and most of his conversations were centered around football. He repeatedly decried moral decadence in our society and lamented about lack of commitment from today’s money-minded athletes.”

But while he enjoyed cult-like status in Kenya, Kadenge had little to show for his brilliance off the pitch. The man with the Godfather hat, preferred kicking the ball barefoot and literally run on empty until his demise.

The football legend, who suffered a stroke in 2006, retired in the late 70s but it was not until 2002 that he was named Harambee Stars manager and worse still, he only received a Head of State Commendation in 2010.

Until, his stroke, Kadenge had been operating a taxi to make ends meet, a sad tale for a man so revered for his football talent.

“People have been singing my name for decades, but I must admit that life has been very hard on me. Most people think I am rich, but they are wrong,” he said in 2013.

In sickness, Kadenge had been relying on fund raisers from well wishers to pay his medical bills with his last high-profile visitor being President Uhuru Kenyatta two years ago.

At the time, Kadenge who was seriously ill, was praying that the Head of State meets him before he meets his maker and got his wish when Uhuru, from an international trip, drove directly from the airport to his home in Nairobi’s South B accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to see him, gifting him with Sh2 million, an NHIF medical cover among other goodies.

Kadenge’s love for hats was also football-related. He scored a goal against a visiting English team during a friendly match at the City Stadium and the then Mayor of Nairobi threw his ‘Godfather’ hat to the field in disgust! Since then, Kadenge vowed to sport the Godpapa hat, just like the mayor.

The legend was inducted in the Hall of Fame during the 2005 Sports Personality Of The Years Awards (SOYA), and in 2010, he was invited by Fifa to represent East and Central Africa in the opening ceremony of the World Cup in South Africa. Football Kenya Federation (FKF) appointed him the first Kenya Football Ambassador in 2012.

Kadenge is survived by a widow and nine children and like him, his four sons, Francis, Evans, Rogers, and Oscar were all footballers.

Francis, Oscar and Rodgers followed in the footsteps of their father by featuring for Leopards while Evans played for Nzoia Sugar.

In February, Kadenge lost his daughter Evelyn, who suffered a stroke in, Colorado, USA.