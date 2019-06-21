Job cuts loom as reforms in public universities start

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Hundreds of workers, especially non-teaching staff, are among cadres that may lose jobs in a raft of reforms mooted in public universities.

Also expected is the merger of universities and campuses, based on themes or courses offered.

This means that even the top administration in the institutions of higher learning will not be spared in the new format to reorganise staff deployed to universities.

Similarly, duplication of courses will be consolidated. “Hundreds of people will have to lose their jobs, some VCs will also have to go,” our source revealed.

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha has been firm that tough decisions have to be taken, saying it is better to experience pain and gain later on than stay with a moribund system.

Cease to exist

Making the announcement yesterday, Magoha said the journey towards reforming public universities had commenced in earnest, as the government moves to make good its promise that it will be no longer business as usual in institutions of higher learning.

The CS met Vice Chancellors, Deputy Vice Chancellors and accounting officers of public universities to deliberate on the way forward on proper staffing norms.

Public universities have at least four Deputy Vice Chancellors, a situation that could cease to exist.

In a closed-door meeting at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Magoha was firm as he spelt out that the changes are expected as early as August.

The VCs were given two weeks to come up with their own proposals towards the reform agenda.

“The meeting was meant to kick-start the reform agenda. The Vice Chancellors were told that they should be the first people to report on how they want the mergers and reforms to take place,”said another source privy to the meeting.

The CS expects a proposal on how to push existing universities towards providing higher quality of learning and the necessary support to students.

Consequently, the Commission for University Education (CUE) is expected to give its findings on a survey meant to give the status of universities, which will also act as a prelude to the reform agenda.

Audit facilities

CUE will present the report to Magoha on the current status of university academic programmes, qualifications of academic staff who support teaching and supervision of students, and lecturer to students ratio.

The commission will also conduct an audit on facilities and equipment for teaching and learning in universities.

It is expected that colleges will be established and classified along the courses of specialisation.

On the pending bills for public universities, it emerged that the VCs will have to seek modalities of setting them with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The move to reform universities was supported last week by National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich when he presented his budget speech for the 2019/20 Financial Year.

Rotich said university reforms were critical and the government would be seeking to change operations at institutions of higher learning.

He said the government would review all public finance management systems and appraise ongoing projects in universities.

The government has set aside Sh97.7 billion towards supporting university education in the 2019/20 Financial Year.

Provide access

“University reforms are critical in this State. We will review and implement radical measures that will include merger or closure of some universities and their campuses that are not able to sustain their operations against the number of students admitted or degree courses offered,” said Rotich in his Budget speech.

Since taking over the Education docket, Magoha has maintained that universities should focus and cut a niche for themselves, in addition to putting their houses in order before the government moves in to fix them.

Last month, he upheld a freeze on the establishment of new universities and satellite campuses, saying time had come for the country to have a candid conversation about the status of universities.

Magoha ordered that “brakes be applied” on the mushrooming of institutions of higher learning. His directive resonated with growing public concern on the quality and relevance of some degree programmes in the face of national and global development agenda.

And to further affirm the reform path, Magoha had given CUE a three-month ultimatum to audit the quality of degree programmes. The deadline expires next month.

“We have to be bold in deciding on the number of institutions we need especially in view of quality and relevance. It is true we have worked hard to provide increased access to university education but that has at times come at the expense of quality,” said Magoha at a previous event.