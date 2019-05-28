Ivy murder suspect’s bond ruling set for June

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

The prime suspect in the killing of Moi University medical student Ivy Wangeci should not be released on bond as his life will be in danger, the High Court in Eldoret heard yesterday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer attached to Eldoret East Police Station Joseph Lang’at told justice Stephen Githinji the suspect, Naftali Kinuthia’s (pictured) security will not be guaranteed if his application to be released on bail is allowed.

The officer told the court that they have information that a hit squad was after the suspect’s life and that it would not be safe for him owing to the prevailing circumstances.

Flight risk

“Your lord, I cannot guarantee the suspect of his security if he is released on bond bearing in mind that we have few security officers in the country. We are praying he remains in remand pending the trial of murder case that he is facing,” argued Lang’at.

This was after the suspect made an application through his lawyer Mbiyu Kamau to be released on bond pending trial.

According to a probation officer’s report presented in court, the suspect has no known place of residence and he will be a flight risk if released on bond.

The victim’s lawyer Nathan Oburu also opposed the suspect’s release on bond saying that he was likely to interfere with witnesses. The judge will rule on the matter on June 17.