I’ve never heard my baby laugh or cry

A life-changing event 12 years ago saw Rev Danshire Njoroge and his wife Dorcas Kang’ethe set up a rescue home for pregnant teens

Grace Angela @Grace_angelar

Having volunteered in many children’s homes for many years, Rev Danshire Njoroge and his wife Dorcas Kang’ethe knew they had found their calling.

Twelve years ago, a girl from one of the homes was sent back to where she was rescued from for being expectant. “The policy in almost all homes is that if a girl becomes pregnant, she is regarded as a bad example to others. So, the only thing is to take her back to where she came from,” says Njoroge.

Unfortunately, the girl they had come to love bowed to pressure and ended up committing suicide. It was this life-changing event that inspired their quest to set up a rescue home for teenage mothers. The couple moved to Nairobi from Mombasa, and settled in Marurui, Kasarani.

A walk around the area made their mission to start a rescue centre for these abandoned girls more vivid. “There is a big slum called Jua Kali, which has about 4,000 families. As we were walking, we found a child alone on a pile of garbage; she was looking for something to eat,” says Njoroge adding that they decided to trace the baby’s mother.

Brewing trouble

In the process, they encountered eight young girls, all aged below 16, standing in a corner going about their activities. Some were pregnant and others were carrying babies. Noticing the couple with the child, one of the girls asked, “Where have you gotten that thing? Do you need this? If you need her, just bring Sh2,000. Take this thing away from me! This is my trouble.”

The couple had to buy them food and drink to keep them talking. What they learnt broke their hearts, and they knew they had to do something about it. Unfortunately, Njoroge suffered a mild stroke, which strained them financially due to medical bills. This delayed the establishment of the rescue centre but brought to mind a feeding programme, which they set up with the help of church members, friends and the community. On commencement of the programme, 50 girls turned up.

The Njoroge and Dorcas took this chance to motivate the girls and to encourage them to focus on the brighter future ahead. It was until one night that things changed.

“Around 7pm, there was a knock on the door; six girls with their children were standing outside. The community in the slum had chased them away, telling them to go to the ones who were misadvising them, meaning us,” Njoroge says.

They had no choice but to welcome them into their one-bedroom house. The following morning, the two went to the chief, aware that they would find help, but to their utter disbelief, the chief asked them why they were interfering with the girls’ lives.

Finally a home

They were forced to seek help from a children’s officer, who granted them the right to live with the girls. Clueless, the two decided to give the girls the room they had rented for the feeding programme. However, it was still unsafe as it was close to the slum and men would still come knocking.

The couple to secured a three-bedroomed house from a Kenya Defence Force soldier who was leaving the country and he also allowed temporary rooms to be added as the number of girls kept increasing. The funds for the house was provided for by an American couple from their programme.

That’s how Wings of Compassion Rescue Home was borne. It started off with 11 desperate and isolated teenage mothers and expanded to house 20 girls as residents, and support 27 girls living with their guardians. However, the couple relies on well-wishers for financial support as well as food and clothing donations.

How it works

Upon arrival, the expectant teenagers are counseled before and after delivery. Njoroge says most expectant teenage mothers have to undergo caesarian section, a horrifying experience for many, as doctors do not find it fit for them to deliver naturally. They also receive help in cleaning the incisions to avoid any infection and earn maximum rest.

Sharing the successes of the home, the couple cannot help but smile. “Already we have exited 27 girls, some of who are now working in different places. In 2015, we exited one with a wedding. It’s hard for them to exit due to the bond we have formed with them but they are all doing very well,” says Njoroge.

All the girls have been put through various schools near and far from the home. Workers at the centre take care of the babies as the mothers study. At lunch hour, some girls come to breastfeed and bond with their babies.

Now 22, Ann (not her real name) can afford to smile. “I joined wings of compassion 2011 November after my dad chased me away from home. He was furious when I got pregnant just after finishing Class Eight. He managed to cut my hand with a panga,” she says.Her dream to continue with her studies was cut short as the man whom she thought would support her ran away after realising that she was expectant.

“Since my parents couldn’t afford my fees, I met a man, a neighbour, who promised to take me to school.We became friends. He gave me money and I thought he was rich. After giving into his demands, I got pregnant and since I told him about the baby, I have never seen him,” she adds, saying that she gave up on everything.

“I had given up, I never knew whether I would go back to school or what would happen in my life, but after joining Wings of Compassion I gave my life to Christ,” she says, adding that she opted to go back to school with the help of the Rev and his wife. Her life took a positive turn and is now working. Her son is now seven years four months.