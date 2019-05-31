Israel set for fresh poll as ‘Bibi’ fails to form coalition

Jerusalem, Thursday

Israeli lawmakers have voted to dissolve parliament after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government. The vWednesdayote triggered a fresh election, which will be held on September 17. Netanyahu was unable to reach a deal for a fresh right-wing coalition following last month’s election.

At the heart of the impasse was a military conscription bill governing exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students.

It is the first time in Israel’s history that a prime minister-designate has failed to form a coalition.Parliament voted 74-45 in favour of dissolving itself after Netanyahu missed a midnight local time deadline on Wednesday.

Netanyahu entered negotiations to form a coalition government after his Likud Party won 35 of the Knesset’s 120 seats in April’s election, setting him up for a fifth term in office. But he clashed with former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, whose support in the talks became vital.

Lieberman, from the nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party, had made it a condition of allying with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties that they change their military draft exemptions.

Netanyahu pushed for new elections to prevent Israeli President Reuven Rivlin selecting another member of parliament to try to form a government.

Speaking to reporters after the vote, Netanyahu said: “We’ll run a sharp, clear election campaign which will bring us victory. We’ll win, we’ll win and the public will win.”

The MP’s move exposes the growing political weakness for the premier, and his political rivals appear well aware of his vulnerability; some may even be jockeying for position, sensing his decade in office may be entering its closing stages.

Netanyahu—who is on course to become Israel’s longest-serving prime minister in July—will now remain in power until September’s vote. The election is likely to be fought on similar campaign lines to April’s closely-fought vote, when the PM faced his toughest competitor in years – former military chief of staff Benny Gantz.

He faces another challenge in the coming months in the form of possible fraud and bribery charges, and has been accused of attempting to secure for himself immunity from prosecution.

He is alleged to have accepted gifts from wealthy businessmen and dispensed favours to try to get more positive press coverage. -BBC