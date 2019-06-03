Is sun finally setting on Raila’s ODM party?

Nothing illustrates the current status of the once formidable Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) than its dismal performance in the last three by-elections held in the country since January.

ODM was trounced in the Ugenya and Embakasi South by-elections by seemingly weaker opponents, in electoral contests the party had approached with arrogance and a sense of entitlement. In Embakasi, Julius Mawathe of Wiper Party thrashed ODM’s Irshad Sumra in a battle of Nasa coalition siblings.

But it was in Ugenya where ODM’s electoral collapse was laid bare when David Ochieng of the Movement for Democracy and Growth, wiped the floor with ODM’s Chris Karan. That ODM could lose in the backyard of party leader, Raila Odinga, where he was once considered impregnable, demonstrated that the party’s unravelling could no longer be brushed under the carpet.

The party struggled to win the Migori Senate seat in a by-election, where its candidate, Ochilo Ayacko, was given a scare by a novice, Federal Party of Kenya’s Eddy Okech, before it secured victory. Further, ODM withdrew from the Wajir West by-election with defeat staring it in the face, leaving Jubilee’s Ahmed Kolosh to rule the roost.

Raila put on a brave face and termed the losses a non-issue. But so alarmed was the party that it instituted an internal audit and came out with some very harsh findings about the party’ conduct of its affairs and party nominations. The long and short of it is that the once formidable party is now on its knees, its national footprint washed away by the tides of time. What went wrong? The alarm bells have been ringing for some time now. The 2017 General Election, where the party was beaten by Jubilee should have provided it with a pause for reflection.

But rather than engage in introspection, ODM chose to push the narrative of having been rigged out and decided to engage in all manner of shenanigans after the polls to remain relevant. The key finding in its internal audit was that Raila was ODM’s key asset and the party could collapse in his absence. The degradation of ODM is a script all too familiar in Kenyan politics. This is exactly what befell Kanu. For all of the 24 years that retired President Moi was in power, Kanu was a colossus, penetrating every aspect of the country’s body politic.

With the exit of President Moi from the scene, the party simply imploded, and it is difficult to imagine that Kanu once bestrode the nation’s very life, given that today it is simply a silhouette. ODM is faced with an ageing and tiring patriarch, its party leader. He has been its greatest strength, but is now proving to be its Achilles Heel. Internal contradictions and lack of party structures engendered by the reliance on its party leader have no mechanism of resolution, largely because those decisions still have to be made by the same party leader whose acts of commission or omission have led to the situations in the first place. It is the Catch 22 position that parties in Kenya find themselves in when critical, even radical, decisions need to be taken. Their response is usually to go back to burying their heads in the sand, and hope the storm will blow over.

Again, like all other parties in Kenya, ODM is a personalised party that has made no investment in succession. As the party leader slows down, he dictates the speed and pace of the party. Further, since his rapprochement with President Uhuru Kenyatta, his attention has turned to other pursuits. Newly-appointed as African Union Special Envoy, he now spends his time jetsetting, hobnobbing with African Heads of State, as they discuss the continent’s infrastructural priorities. Ahhh… How life changes!

As he heads towards his sunset years, ODM has no alternative but to follow suit. Three consecutive electoral losses since 2007 have knocked the wind off his sails. Small wonder he chose to stay away from another electoral contest he was going to lose anyway- the repeat presidential election of October 2017. He will not commit to vying in 2022, preferably to wait and see which way the wind blows, sensing he might just not have a sufficient gust to enable his sails pick up a new momentum.

And so the party limps towards 2022, bruised by three by-elections that have seriously dented its self confidence in its capacity to mount a credible electoral challenge for seats. So, whichever way the wind blows, 2022 might just be ODM’s last hurrah. —[email protected]