Investigations launched into diplomats abduction

Zadock Angira @PeopleDailyKe Detectives have launched investigations into a report by a French diplomat that unknown men took him to an apartment in Imara Daima, undressed him before taking his photos. The French Embassy staff reported that the two men also assaulted him before they robbed him of a necklace, a watch, a phone and Sh4,000. They then forced him to reveal his ATM card PIN and withdrew Sh88,000 before lat- er withdrawing an unknown amount of cash from his credit mutual accounts. Detectives from the Diplomatic Police Unit (DPU) and Makadara police division who obtained and studied a CCTV footage from the centre have, however, said the diplomat could have given false information to the police. “After viewing the CCTV footage, it was established that the complainant met the alleged assailant at the entrance of a city shopping mall. From the footage, the duo appeared to be familiar with one another because the alleged assailant was seen waving from a distance,” read an investigation report seen by People Daily.

And now investigations seek to establish the identity of the two men and what actually transpired. The diplomat reported that he was at Capital Centre at around 11.30am when he was approached by a middle-aged man who requested for a lift. The stranger claimed that his vehicle had broken down at a parking lot, about a kilometre away. He said he offered the man a lift and after driving for about 2km, the man requested him to stop the vehicle. Suddenly, another man jumped into the car, while armed with a knife and ordered him to drive off Mombasa road on a junction before General