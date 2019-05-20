Intervene in graft cases to save nation, Mudavadi urges Uhuru

Dorcas Mbatia

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi yesterday called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and ensure corruption-related cases come to a close by end of the year.

Speaking in Maua, Mudavadi urged Uhuru to see to it that all the culprits are brought to book to save the nation from sinking economically.

Closing a three-day ANC Women Congress, the party leader said the only way the president can leave a legacy is by taking stern action and punishing those guilty of corruption.

“I support President Uhuru’s fight on corruption but a lot of time is being taken to end this war. Kenyans are tired of waiting, now we want to see people being put behind bars,” he added.

Musalia regretted that Kenya has borrowed Sh5.5 trillion in a period of six years a move he said is contributed by the high rate of corruption in Kenya.