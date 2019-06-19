‘Intensify border checks’ after Ebola scare

Hillary Mageka and Philip Yegon @hillarymageka

A parliamentary committee has asked the Ministry of Health to increase surveillance and boost screening at all border points in the wake of an Ebola scare.

Senate Health committee said the suspected Ebola case reported in Kericho (tests turned negative though), which saw a businesswoman who had travelled to the border town of Malaba placed in an isolation unit, shows a serious surveillance breakdown.

“We feel this was a big breakdown in surveillance, thankfully the results tested negative of haemorrhagic fever,” said committee chairman Michael Mbito yesterday.

“We urge the Health ministry to assure Kenyans that we are safe and surveillance of such a deadly disease is done properly,” he added.

The senator said although the government has downplayed fears of Ebola, his committee wants screening done in all entry points, including airports and seaports.

Report cases

While urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspected cases to nearby health facilities, Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki on Monday disclosed that the ministry has deployed 229 health staff to various entry points into the country.

The committee, however, has raised fears on the level of preparedness by county governments.

“What would happen, if the Kericho case was to be confirmed as true? Would counties be able to handle such disaster in the wake of failed talks on Division of Revenue Allocation bill?” Mbito asked.

This came as the ministry was reportedly mulling taking disciplinary action against health officials in Kericho for allegedly rushing to issue a false alert on the disease hence causing anxiety in the country.

It emerged the staff involved did not get clearance from the Ministry of Health before issuing statements on the Ebola issue.

Precaution

Meanwhile, the woman, her husband and two other people, who had been admitted at Kericho Referral Hospital over suspicion of Ebola-like symptoms, have been transferred to the General Ward after testing negative for the disease.

A source said the woman is receiving treatment for what the doctors said could be bacterial infections.

She was complaining of headache, body fever, diarrhea and nausea, symptoms similar to those of Ebola, when she was taken to hospital for treatment.

According to Dr Peter Githua from Centre for Disease Control in Kisumu, the three other persons were not showing any symptoms of Ebola or any other disease but had been taken to the facility as a precautionary measure. He spoke at the referral hospital on Monday.

High alert

County Health Executive Shadrack Mutai yesterday declined to comment on the latest development on the matter after tests confirmed the woman had not contracted Ebola virus and the country was free from the deadly disease.

He referred journalists to Governor Paul Chepkwony, who was said be out of the county.

There have been reported cases of Ebola in Uganda where at least two people have died of the disease.

Consequently, health authorities in Kenya are on high alert at the borders, especially at the Malaba border, where screening of people entering the country is being conducted. Ebola was first reported in Democratic Republic of Congo.