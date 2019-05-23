Insurer raises red flag over fraudsters

George Kebaso @Morarak

The National Hospital Insurance Fund has not appointed any individual or groups to collect money on its behalf. In a statement yesterday, the national medical insurer asked members of the public to report such individuals or groups to the police or the nearest office.

NHIF has subsequently, cautioned the public to be wary of some individuals and groups posing as companies collecting premiums on its behalf.

Residents of Nyeri and Murang’a counties are the most affected. “The unauthorised groups, mostly operating in Nyeri and Murang’a counties, were defrauding unsuspecting members of the public,” a statement from the NHIF sent to newsrooms said yesterday.

Investigations

NHIF named three organisations that had allegedly been collecting money from the public illegally. Those in Nyeri reportedly operate mostly in Karatina, Mukurwe-ini, Kieni and Othaya while the ones in Murang’a conduct their illegal business in Kangema.

“The groups have been reported to the police and are under investigations. The list is not conclusive as there may be others that so far are not known to the fund,” said the statement. The Fund advised the public to deal with NHIF directly through its various offices and at the Huduma Centres.

“Kenyans should also know that the monthly payments are Sh500 by self-employed people, which they have to pay only through M Pesa, Paybill N0. 200222.