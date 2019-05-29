Inspector General of Police Mutyambai issue directive on road clearance to VIPs

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai Wednesday issued a directive guidelines concerning road clearance to VIPs during traffic jam.

IG Mutyambai in a press statement said the President, Deputy president, First Lady, Cabinet Secretaries for Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs as well as the Interior Principal Secretary falls under the first category of VIPs entitled and privileged for road clearance.

According to the IG, any other vehicles will require authority by officers in charge of traffic in respective regions on special cases.

“Any Government vehicle found violating traffic regulations especially those overlapping, the drivers shall be arrested and charged in accordance with the law,” Mutyambai said.

He further said all other vehicles including Government registered vehicles (GK) are expected to follow the normal traffic flow.

Apart from the VIPs, ambulances and fire brigades shall also be entitled to special clearance on roads and highways.

Below is the full list of VIPs entitled for special clearance on roads and highways:

Category 1

H.E. the President

The Deputy President

The First Lady

The Cabinet Secretaries for Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs

The Principal Secretary/Interior

Category 2

The Chief of Defence Forces

The Service Commanders of Defence Forces

The Inspector General National Police Service

The Deputy Inspector General-Kenya Police Service

The Deputy Inspector General-Administration Police Service

Category 3

The Speaker of the National Assembly

The Speaker of the Senate

The Majority leader of the National Assembly

Category 4

Retired Presidents

Retired Prime Minister

Category 5

Ambulances

Fire Brigade

The directive to take place with immediate effect.