Inspector General of Police Mutyambai issue directive on road clearance to VIPs
Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai Wednesday issued a directive guidelines concerning road clearance to VIPs during traffic jam.
IG Mutyambai in a press statement said the President, Deputy president, First Lady, Cabinet Secretaries for Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs as well as the Interior Principal Secretary falls under the first category of VIPs entitled and privileged for road clearance.
According to the IG, any other vehicles will require authority by officers in charge of traffic in respective regions on special cases.
“Any Government vehicle found violating traffic regulations especially those overlapping, the drivers shall be arrested and charged in accordance with the law,” Mutyambai said.
He further said all other vehicles including Government registered vehicles (GK) are expected to follow the normal traffic flow.
Apart from the VIPs, ambulances and fire brigades shall also be entitled to special clearance on roads and highways.
Below is the full list of VIPs entitled for special clearance on roads and highways:
Category 1
H.E. the President
The Deputy President
The First Lady
The Cabinet Secretaries for Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs
The Principal Secretary/Interior
Category 2
The Chief of Defence Forces
The Service Commanders of Defence Forces
The Inspector General National Police Service
The Deputy Inspector General-Kenya Police Service
The Deputy Inspector General-Administration Police Service
Category 3
The Speaker of the National Assembly
The Speaker of the Senate
The Majority leader of the National Assembly
Category 4
Retired Presidents
Retired Prime Minister
Category 5
Ambulances
Fire Brigade
The directive to take place with immediate effect.