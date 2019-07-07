Implement rather than amend laws, urges lobby

Clement kamau and Bernard Gitau @PeopleDailyKe

A group of reformists yesterday said the country’s key priority should be implementation of the 2010 Constitution instead of a referendum to amend it.

The group dubbed People’s Popular Initiative Convention said there is also need to create a new platform for alternate political leadership that provides a transformative vision for the country.

During a forum held in Limuru to commemorate the struggle to ensure equity among citizens in the country, popularly known as second liberation or Saba Saba, stakeholders agreed the country is ailing politically because leaders subvert the Constitution for selfish interests.

Defeat enemies

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, economist David Ndii, lawyer Maina Kiai, anti-corruption crusader John Githongo and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga were among the keynote speakers at the meeting.

Ndii said the country has a good Constitution but it has always been “raped” by people in power so as to safeguard own interests and those of people around them.

He said those opposing the implementation of the Constitution are enemies, urging people to rise up, identify and defeat them. “We need to speak in one voice as Kenyans and defeat our enemies regardless our tribe,” he said.

Kiai said leaders and senior government officials should be compelled to use public facilities so that they can improve them. He cited use of public health centres.

Meanwhile, a section of human rights groups have faulted rogue police officers for the disappearance and deaths of youths in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

Led by Amnesty International, the human rights groups alleged that in the last 10 months, at least 17 youths from various slums in Nairobi have died in the hands of police officers.

“We are concerned by unlawful killings of youths by security officers, who are never prosecuted,” Amnesty International executive director Irungu Houghton said during a Saba Saba march in Nairobi.