I’m solidly behind Uhuru in graft war, says Mudavadi

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi yesterday urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to sustain the fight against corruption.

The former Deputy Prime Minister said his party is solidly behind the President “to ensure the corruption dragon, which has ruined the lives of Kenyans, is slayed”.

Mudavadi, who was speaking in Tigoni when he visited businessman Nginyo Kariuki, said those determined to frustrate the fight should rethink their ways.

“Even when you sometimes see me attacking the President, it is aimed at encouraging him,” he said. The ANC leader said referendum talks should not centre around creating leadership positions for some individuals. Mudavadi was flanked by Teso MP Oka Kaunya and his Emuhaya counterpart Omboko Milemba.