Icpak gives support to performance contracting

EMPLOYMENT: The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (Icpak) has backed a radical plan by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to employ civil servants on three-year contracts beginning July 1, saying it was long overdue.

On Tuesday, PSC announced that the government will hire civil servants on contract from July 1 as part of public service reforms that seek to boost productivity and trim the wage bill.

Icpak Coast region chairman Jack Wasonga alongside senior council member George Mokua said the new policy proposal by PSC was healthy for the nation that is struggling with a ballooning wage bill in the wake of the multi-billion-shilling public debt.

Wastage of resources

Speaking on the sidelines of the Icpak financial services sector conference, Mokua said that performance contracting would further help the country reduce wastage of resources going to non-productive personnel.

“Reducing the wage bill frees up more money for development,” said Mokua.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who addressed the accountant’s conference yesterday, also weighed in on the matter saying the country’s wage bill calls for a review to curb wastage of money in the public service.

He said it was shocking that 53 per cent of Kenya’s revenue goes to wages.

Kang’ata who also doubles as the senate deputy Chief whip expressed his disappointment on how government was spending billions of shillings to pay “incompetent civil servants” at the expense of thousands of unemployed youths.