Ichung’wa, Limo, Pukose top scorers in Parliament

Outspoken Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, Kipkelion East MP Joseph Limo, Endebess MP Robert Pukose and his Nakuru Town East counterpart David Gikaria have been ranked among the best performers in the plenary proceedings of the National Assembly.

A report by Mzalendo Trust, an online platform that keeps tabs on the performance of MPs in the House plenary, showed the four legislators have made 791, 697, 686 and 563 appearances in the House proceedings, respectively.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Ruaraka’s TJ Kajwang’ and James Nyikal of Seme are listed to have made 537, 523 and 522 appearances, respectively.

Plenary discussions

Other best performers are William Cheptumo (Baringo North), David Pkosing (Pokot South), Millie Odhiambo (Suba South), Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Benson Makali (Kitui Central), William Kipsang (Marakwet West) and Funyula’s Wilberforce Oundo.

The report which covers the period between September 2017 and December 2018 also revealed 10 elected MPs, all males, have never made any attempt to speak or participate in any plenary discussion in the House, according to the Hansard reports.

“What’s interesting about the results is that some of the silent MPs in the House are the most vocal politicians outside the House,” said Caroline Gaita, Mzalendo Trust executive director in a statement. “What this means is that we should ask ourselves the question whether these Members are effectively playing their legislative, repres––entation, budgeting and oversight roles as expected in the House,” she added.

Of the 47 elected Woman Representatives, six of them did not speak at all,according to in the report dubbed “Bunge Scorecard 2018”, which states that some of those in the list of shame are yet to give their maiden speech two years after they were elected.

Vocal legislators

However, vocal Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, Uasin Gishu’s Gladys Shollei, Homa Bay’s Gladys Wanga and Lamu’s Rehema Obbo are ranked as best performing in the period under review.

David Sankok, Jacqueline Adhiambo and Godfrey Osotsi top the list of the most active nominated MPs in the National Assembly.

At the Senate, Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni) and Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma) topped the list of best performers who articulate issues of representation, legislation and oversight on the floor of the House.

Meanwhile, Nominated Senators Abshiro Halake (Kanu), Mary Seneta (Jubilee), Getrude Musuruve (ODM), Farhiya Ali (Jubilee), Agnes Zani (ODM), Isaac Mwaura (Jubilee), Naomi Waqo (Jubilee), Naomi Shiyonga (ODM), Alice Chepkorir (Jubilee) and ANC’s Petronila Were are ranked top in the list of best performing.

An analysis of the data according to counties shows that representatives from Embu, Lamu, Nyamira, Isiolo and Bomet cumulatively spoke the least while Trans-Nzoia was the top county, with MPs from across the four constituencies actively engaging in Parliament.