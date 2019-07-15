I lied about my son’s death, Arunga confesses

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

At the peak of her illustrious career as a news anchor, Esther Arunga graced television screens and won over hearts for her beauty and composure.

But the former KTN news presenter is now facing murder charges after she admitted in an Australian court that she misled the police after the death of her son in 2014 to protect her husband.

Arunga admitted to charges of being an accessory to murder after the fact to manslaughter. She admitted to having lied to the police to protect her husband Quincy Timberlake, from punishment.

Their son, Sinclair Timberlake, suffered serious injuries at their home at Kallangur, North of Brisbane, Australia in 2014. Quincy was charged with murder three months after the incident.

Danny Boyle, the Crown Prosecutor told the court that on June 18, 2014, Arunga dialed the Australian emergency number triple zero just before 2am and when the paramedics and police arrived, the 38-year-old told them her son had fallen off the stairs while playing with his two-year-old brother.

She claimed that she had given her son a painkiller to put him to sleep but his condition worsened.

Autopsy results, however, contradicted her statement as they showed that Sinclair died “as a result of a severe blunt force such as punching or stamping”.

The prosecutor said by lying, Arunga diverted the attention from her husband for 26 days, and delayed the investigation and her husband’s arrest.

Arunga changed her statement after Quincy, a former presidential aspirant, was involuntarily admitted to a mental institution.

Inaccurate account

In her statement, the former journalist told police she found Quincy in the bathroom hitting his son in the stomach and later threw him against the wall.

She claimed her husband said there was a devil in the child’s stomach, which he needed to remove.

Defence barrister Katarina Prskalo said Arunga had not realised her husband’s mental status until the day of the murder. The court heard that she did not speak up earlier because she was afraid.

“I was terrified of being alone and I felt terrible because my husband was sick as well,” she told police.

Boyle said although Arunga had not interfered with evidence, her inaccurate account delayed the investigation and her husband’s arrest.

“She was the only eye witness to what could be described as the brutal killing of her son,” he said. Prskalo defended Arunga saying she also had mental issues of her own.

Justice Martin Burns will sentence Arunga on Thursday.

Arunga enjoyed a high flying career in media until her path took a downturn when the former KTN news caster got involved with Quincy in 2009.

Bewitched her

He was linked with the controversial Finger of God Church.

At the time, Arunga was engaged to businessman Wilson Malaba but the two parted ways just two months to the wedding in 2010 and she got married to Quincy.

The couple moved to Australia after they were granted asylum on grounds that Quincy’s life was under threat after being arrested and charged with being involved in a cult.

“The charges were later dropped in 2012 for lack of evidence,” said Joseph Hellon, the founder of the Finger of God Church, on phone.

Hellon said he believed Quincy bewitched her.

“Arunga was attracted to rich bad boys, which fitted the description of Quincy, but I am convinced that he used dark forces to lure her into a relationship,” he says.