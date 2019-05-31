I deserve another term, embattled UoN boss says

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Peter Mbithi yesterday defended the status of the institution and said he is entitled to a second term in office subject to performance.

He said the management has put in place measures to cushion UoN from getting into a financial crisis.

Mbithi said UoN is not about to collapse as has been alleged, saying it is doing well despite the financial constraints it is facing.

He claimed there are funding challenges to all public institutions, arising from what he termed the shrinking national purse, effects of globalisation and the competition in the sector.

“We as a university are alive to the realities and have put in place measures to cushion the university from getting into a crisis. We have restructured our businesses to stay competitive and we are confident we shall rise and prosper,” he said.

Mbith i added that the university is doing well given the constraints it is operating in. “The university is not about to collapse… It is not possible, we cannot allow it,” he said.

Mbithi admitted that the University has a debt issue, most of which is in school fees, and explained it goes back to 1996 when Module II programmes were started.

He said the university is in a programme to recover the debt, adding that it is not a debt that can be attributed to a recent phenomenon.

Service loan

Mbithi said constraints the institution is facing are related to the fact that the university used to have a good portfolio of Module II students hence the accruing fees and subsequent internal revenue.

However, the portfolio reduced by about 30 per cent whereas the capitation was also cut in 2016 by 30 per cent.He said there has been increased competition from other institutions, which have come within UoN’s periphery.

On financial matters and deductions for employees, Mbithi said there are challenges of cash flow at some point but are managed professionally.

The VC’s statement comes after the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu), UoN Chapter, accused him of massive corruption, incompetence, gross abuse of office and running down the institution. He said he met with the union three weeks ago and addressed the issues they raised.

Mbithi dismissed claims he was a dictator, describing himself as “accommodative and democratic”.

The VC, who spoke at his UoN Towers office, termed the accusations malicious, saying it is unfair for an employee of the university to trade falsehoods with the aim of sabotaging the institution.

“The university is not in financial crisis and there is no looting as alleged. We are an accountable institution and our audited accounts are available to the public,” he said. “Personal differences should be delinked from institutional matters,” he added.

Reports by Auditor General Edward Ouko, however, show the institution is drowning in debt. Ouko states that the university has not remitted statutory deduction of up to Sh1.6 billion.

UoN is also said to be servicing a huge loan for the newly-built tower. Consequently, reports indicate that the new formula for degree programmes has left it with a Sh1.7 billion deficit.