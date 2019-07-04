Huawei donates cash to Namibia’s drought relief fund

Chinese tech giant Huawei donated 300,000 Namibia dollars (about 21,000 U.S. dollars) on Wednesday to Namibia’s national emergency disaster relief fund.

Huawei representatives met with the country’s President Hage Geingob to hand over the donation at the State House.

The tech giant saw the need to be part of the corporate citizens after President Geingob declared the drought as a state of emergency, said Huawei Namibia representative Elton Katangolo.

Geingob expressed gratitude on behalf of the country and thanked private sector partners like Huawei who heeded the call from the government for local and international stakeholders to assist with the devastating drought the country is currently facing.

The southwestern African country has seen a succession of droughts since 2013. The Namibian Cabinet has approved a comprehensive drought relief intervention worth 40 million U.S. dollars to assist drought-affected communities who are grappling with the prevailing drought. (Xinhua)