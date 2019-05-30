How greedy MPs manipulate budget making process

Even before the dust settles on the legislators’ controversial house allowances, another whiff of scandal pervades the air.

This time, the theatre of the cash-minting schemes are the House committees, whose mandate is to allocate funds to ministries and State agencies.

In line with the budget making process, allocations approved by MPs are tabled before the Budget and Appropriations Committee currently chaired by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa.

It is during this process that members make all sorts of demands for self-benefit as well as feather political nests.

Heads of State corporations appearing before them to defend funding proposals are routinely required to “smoothen the process” for their budgets to be approved.

To boost chances of re-election, MPs in various House committees demand cash allocations to benefit home projects to endear themselves to voters.

For instance, the 19 members of the Transport, Public Works and Housing committee have in the 2019/20 financial year allocated themselves Sh1 billion for roads improvement in their constituencies. But contacted yesterday, Ichung’wa dismissed claims that MPs unduly influence funds allocation.

Public sessions

“Those making such claims are trying to besmirch the committees reputation after failing to push through personal agenda,” the MP told People Daily on phone.

Ichung’wa said before the committee finalised the process ahead of next week’s tabling, it had received a wish list of Sh180 billion from various committees seeking to have the money paid for projects identified during public hearing sessions.

He said his members were careful to not be drawn into a controversy similar to what befell the 2015/16 committee when then Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo accused members of allocating themselves Sh60 million each for projects of choice.

“We are strict because the budget is programme-based and any block figures will not pass,” he said, adding that “for any requested shilling, its financing must be shown”.

For instance, the National Security Committee while appearing before the Budget committee yesterday morning was seeking to reallocate some figures for sub-county headquarters to non-presidential buildings.

“I told them to bring a list of what they want to be funded. I asked the chairman to produce a list by Friday and if he failed, we’d throw it out. It is after we refuse to fund such projects that claims that my committee has allocated itself money arise,” added Ichung’wa.

The Defence Committee, he said, had asked to be allocated Sh3 billion to settle pending bills, forgetting that the budget is programme-based and such allocation can only be done at the planning stage.

But a source who sits on the committee said that members of various committees have been pushing the Ichung’wa led team to approve the allocations.

Projects of choice

It is purely “pork barrel” politics, where money has to be spent on the projects chosen by an MP within specific constituencies for the benefit of the representatives.

However, Minority Whip Junet Mohammed confirmed the irregular allocations, especially by the Budget and Appropriations Committee members, whom he claimed had allocated themselves Sh1 billion for projects of their choice.

Illegal

Junet also charged that members of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee had set aside Sh1 billion to finance roads in their constituencies.

“What the committees have done is illegal. We will fight it on the floor of the House when we resume next week,” he said.

MPs sitting in the Defence and Foreign Affairs Committee were said to be pushing the Budget team to approve payment of pending bills to contractors amounting to billions of shillings.

The National Security Committee members are reportedly demanding to be allocated funds to build police stations in their constituencies.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu, who is a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, while exonerating his team from any wrong doing, said funding of projects pushed by individual members is real and is approved by Treasury and respective ministries.

“Funding of projects identified by committee members is normally an arrangement between them, National Treasury and ministries,” Mulu said, adding that in the past, the committee had turned down such requests seeking to have unexplained expenditures approved.

But his Homa Bay counterpart Peter Kaluma said there was nothing wrong with committee members pushing for projects in their constituencies to be financed.

“I find nothing wrong for a committee member to push for a project in his constituency. There is a budget for the Interior ministry,” he said.

Makueni MP Dan Maanzo said members should not allocate themselves money in the budget but to the country.

Handsome tokens

“It is wrong for members to use the committees to push things for themselves. I know it is a scandal which needs to be exposed,” Maanzo said.

A senior State official who spoke in confidence said that committee members were also receiving “handsome” tokens of appreciation from State agencies for their budgets to be approved favourably with a former board members of a parastatal confiding in us how hard it is to convince committees to approve a budget.

“The members are normally frank with you that without some facilitation your budget will be cut drastically. You are left without an option but to oblige,” he said.

Two years ago, members of the Budget Committee allocated themselves Sh3 billion for “public hearings”.

The MPs, it emerged, had arm-twisted the National Treasury and other players to have control of the Sh3 billion.

The committee members used as leverage, the pending approval of the Supplementary Budget for the current financial year, the Budget Policy Statement and the Division of Revenue Bill — to determine the sharing of money between the national government and the 47 county governments—to push through the controversial allocation.