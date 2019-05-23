How gang abducted boy from city estate

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

A white saloon car drives through the main gate to Loresho Crescent. The guard from Hatari Security Services does not interrogate the occupants or take the vehicle details as required.

It heads straight to house number 226 on Loresho Close. A ‘motherly’ woman alights and rings the bell.

Take boy out

She is accompanied by a boy about seven years old. The driver, a middle-aged man, sits quietly, patiently, cutting the picture of a loyal chauffeur.

The housegirl, a Ms Leah Muhonya, answers the bell. The woman asks her to release Master Ochieng Simbili, a Class One pupil at the International School of Kenya to her.

She explains that she had been allowed by the boy’s parents to take him out and bring return him later.

Muhonya is convinced and releases the boy. It is the last time the lad was seen.

The woman, who is now being sought by police, is part of a gang of kidnappers that is now demanding Sh3 million as ransom for the boy.

Ransom calls to the boy’s father, businessman David Simbili, have been traced to Kawangware, Nairobi, but police suspect the boy is being held at a different location.

A team from the Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) headed by Corporal Daniel Sunkuli, yesterday morning assembled at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road to plan the operation.

No confirmation

Among the things they are trying to unravel is how the housegirl released the child to a stranger without confirming with the parents first. They are seeking to establish if the suspected kidnapper duped the maid or if she was part of the kidnap plan.

Her mobile phone was confiscated by the detectives to establish, among other things, if there had been previous communication with the suspects.

Investigators said a 11 vehicles were captured entering the residence and by yesterday afternoon, all the details of the vehicles and the owners had been established. By yesterday evening, the boy had not been rescued.

It’s not the first kidnap story in the recent past, however, even though history shows remarkable success by police against the criminals.

In October last year, police rescued a five-year-old boy who had been kidnapped for a month.

Master Alvin Kwere was kidnapped on October 7 from Starehe estate in Thika town and taken hostage in a church compound.

Nine suspects

Detectives shot dead one of the kidnappers during the rescue operation.

In another case in 2013, twin sisters Ahwal Kaul Mahjan and Abhita Kaur Mahjan, 14, were rescued unharmed from a hide out in Upper Matasia, Ngong after 11 days in captivity.

Detectives from the Flying Squad unit arrested nine suspects, including an interdicted Administration Police officer.

The twins were abducted from Brookside on Grivellia Groove in Westlands as they returned home from Peponi School.

Their kidnappers were arrested at Kilimani as they awaited the Sh20 million ransom they had negotiated with the family.