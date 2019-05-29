How ex-President Moi allies acquired acres of ADC land

Hillary Mageka and Mercy Mwai @PeopleDailyKe

Former powerful Cabinet ministers and politicians in retired President Daniel arap Moi’s government are on the spot over irregular allocation of land belonging to Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) in Magarini, Kilifi county.

The influential figures are among 125 companies and individuals, who were allocated land by Moi’s government at Sabaki ADC.

According to documents tabled by Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Andrew Taimur, former ministers Simeon Nyachae, Kipkalya Kones (deceased), Katana Ngala and the late Ezekiel Barng’etuny (Nominated MP ) topped the list of persons, who were reportedly allocated the prime land at the expense of locals, who have been relegated to squatters in their own ancestral land.

Never sanctioned

Others are former Nominated Senator Zipporah Kittony, Kazai Katana, James Tuitoek, Christine Tuimor, Alexander Sitienei, Fatuma Noor, Shaban Isaac and Abu Mohammed.

It is alleged Nyachae bought 17.8 acres in 2006 at Sh343,000 despite the fact the ADC in its submissions before MPs, said the land was never on sale.

Kones reportedly acquired 15.2 acres in Kisiwani at Sh305,000 while Barng’etuny was allocated 14 acres at Kisima Farm in 1995 at a cost Sh288,000.

Former Agricultural Finance Corporation managing director Gideon Toroitich, Mohammed, Kittony, Tuitoek, Tuimor, Sitienei and Shabaan both acquired five acres each at Sh100,000. Further, Kiko Limited Company associated with Kones family acquired five acres at Sh100,000

Members of the Lands committee led by chairperson Rachel Nyamai heard that the pieces of land were sold between 1994 and 2006 and the deals were never sanctioned by ADC board. This is despite another ADC’ subsidiary company— Lands Limited having been accused of defying the board decision and proceeding to sell the pieces of land to the individuals.

The committee heard the Malindi ADC firms were bought by Lands Limited that fully owned ADC for departing settlers in 1976.

Accompanied by ADC boss Mohammed Bulle during the session that lasted for two hours, Taimur said they are in dire need of the land and thus asked the committee to assist them repossess it.

But MPs present led by Nyamai, Michael Kingi (Magarini), Teddy Mwambire (Ganze), Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and Catherine Waruguru (Laikipia Woman Rep questioned ADC’s commitment in repossessing the land.