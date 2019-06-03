House to probe EACC in office acquisition deal

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Members of the National Assembly are today set to meet top officials of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the compulsory acquisition of the multi-billion-shilling Integrity Centre that houses the commission.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi is set to begin investigation as to how the Sh1.5 billion building was acquired and whether there was value for money after Auditor General Edward Ouko indicted the commission over how it proceeded to acquire the building.

Yesterday, Wandayi confirmed with the release of the Auditor General’s report, PAC is fully seized of the Integrity Centre acquisition matter.

He said PAC will exercise its constitutional mandate and examine the matter with diligence and objectivity to bring it to its logical conclusion.

“The committee has scheduled a meeting with the EACC on Monday June 3 , at 11am to commence inquiry into this matter of immense public interest. The public must rest assured that PAC will continue to discharge its mandate robustly and without fear or favour,” he said.

The probe by the committee came even as MPs who did not want to be named said they would ensure they demand for answers from the commission just like it does to them whenever they make arrest.

It was understood that some MPs have planned to use these investigation as a way of getting back to the commission for constantly “harassing” them with arrests.

Space insufficient

“Yes, we will be keenly watching and following on how things will play out, this is our time to get to these people,”said one of the MPs who did not want to be named.

Already, EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak has admitted to the legislators that despite the acquisition of the building, the office space is not sufficient to accommodate all staff members, thus raising questions as to whether there was value for money for the Sh1.5 billion spent.

While appearing before the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs committee chaired by Baringo North MP William Cheptumo, Twalib told the members should they increase the number of staff, then they would be forced to get other premises as the current building is too small for them.

The investigation in to the building comes after Ouko last year, indicted National Land Commission (NLC) that compulsorily acquired the building on behalf of EACC for carrying out its own valuation of property and land yet it had an interest on it.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly, Ouko regretted that he could not verify whether that was the exact cost of the project as the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning did not carry out the valuation.

In the valuation report conducted in February last year, NLC valued the property at Sh1.5 billion out of which land value stands at Sh795.4 million and improvements on the land were valued at Sh747.8 million.

The owners of the firm pocketed Sh1 billion more as four years ago the same property was valued at Sh400 million.