Hospitals issue notice to dispose unclaimed bodies

Baraka Karama and Viola Kosome @PeopleDailyKe

Several public hospitals in Western region have spent about Sh30 million in preserving 106 unclaimed bodies in the past two years.

The amount caters for the preservative chemicals, daily charges, additional storage charges and admission fees.

Hospital mortuaries in Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Siaya, Kericho and Migori counties have now obtained court orders and issued a public notice to dispose the unclaimed bodies.

Most of the bodies were taken to the morgues by police and relatives who never returned to pick them.

Kisumu county leads with 30 bodies. The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) mortuary has 18 while the general hospital has 11. Ahero Sub-county Hospital has three bodies.

JOOTRH chief executive Dr Peter Okoth said a memo over the disposal has been issued. “The cost of preserving the bodies is quiet high,” he said.

At the Kisii County Referral Hospital mortuary, 14 bodies lie unclaimed. Hospital’s director of health services Dr Geoffrey Otomu said they have obtained a court order to dispose seven.

Mbale Hospital in Vihiga has 17 while Busia county hospital has 11. Siaya county and Bondo sub-county hospitals have 10 and four bodies.

Siaya hospital superintendent Steve Biko said: “It’s expensive to maintain the bodies due to the limited resources we have but we have to use the legal procedure before disposing them.”