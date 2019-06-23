Honeymoon over for Uhuru’s sheriffs

Mukalo Kwayera @kwayeram

Theirs are the most dreaded names in Kenya today. Corruption and other crime suspects are a frightened lot, unsure of when the trio will come knocking.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti and CEO of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Twalib Mbarak are President Uhuru’s Kenyatta’s new sheriffs in town.

However, queries have started to spring up regarding their modus operandi and whether they are up to the enormous task or they are merely staging public relations stunts.

Mbarak is relatively new on the job and so he has not elicited as much attention and controversy as Haji and Kinoti, who were appointed a year ago.

Three months after taking office, Kinoti and Haji won accolades because of the zeal with which they hunted down suspects of graft and other crimes in their (in)famous shika shika Fridays (weekend arrests).

But not any more. Questions are now being raised whether they are delivering or are mere scarecrows meant to achieve political points.

Accompanying the concerns are unsubstantiated reports that crucial documents that would have aided them compile water-tight cases have gone missing, with fingers being pointed at junior staff with links to their former bosses who are loyal to underground criminal cartels.

There were concerns from the start that the zeal and publicity with which the two officers were operating could be nipped in the bud by powerful forces whose toes were being stepped on.

Already, a section of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto, have taken issue with the manner in which the investigating agencies are conducting their work, with Kinoti’s office taking most of the flak.

Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi have accused Kinoti of waging political war against Ruto in the guise of fighting corruption.

Executive support

In an interview with People Daily last year, former DPP Philip Murgor argued that Haji and Kinoti stood a big chance of succeeding because they enjoyed the support of the Executive and the public.

“I have no reason to believe that they will fail. They enjoy the declared support of the President which is all that matters,” Murgor said.

He added that besides the President’s backing, the two men had what it takes to succeed in the war against graft.

“Unlike his predecessors, Kinoti has shown that he has the guts to go for the high and mighty. That vigour has been lacking in the DCI office, even during my tenure as DPP. The chemistry between Haji and Kinoti is good in the purge against crime. Previously, holders of the two offices worked at cross-purposes,” said Murgor who served as DPP in President Mwai Kibaki’s administration between 2003 and 2005.

Efforts to talk to Murgor on whether he still stands by his sentiments did not succeed as he neither picked our calls nor responded to text messages.

Big suspects

Murgor was among lawyers given special prosecutorial responsibilities by Haji early this year but has since resigned.

Big suspects Kinoti and Haji have taken to court include Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Kenya’s ambassador to Austria Hassan Wario and his counterpart to Russia Richard Ekai (former Sports Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary, respectively).

Others are Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and former Nyandarua Deputy Governor Waithaka. Mwangi.

are among the prominent Kenyans who have had to be arraigned before different tiers of the Bench on charges of graft-related offences.