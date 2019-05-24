Hit-and-run driver protests block road

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Transport was paralysed for an hour on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway after mourners blocked the busy road at Mbaruk protesting a hit and run incident.

The irate youth stopped the hearse and placed the coffin in the middle of the highway at the spot where two friends David Gichuhi and Stephen Mwatha were run over by a speeding truck.

Gichuhi operated an M-Pesa shop at the Mbaruk centre while Mwatha, the youth chairman at Kenya Assemblies of God (KAG) Kiungururia church had just set up a hotel. Mwatha’s father Njoroge Muthondu said that his son was set to join university later this year but his dreams were cut short by the tragic accident.

Great dreams

“I had just set up a hotel that would help him raise funds for his education at Laikipia University in September. He had great dreams and his death is a great blow to the entire family,” he said.

Residents have urged the Kenya National Highways Authority to erect speed bumps at the trading centre to curb more deaths.