Historical fort safe as wall complete.

The historical Fort Jesus Museum in Mombasa, which nearly collapsed owing to flooding and erosion, is now protected after completion of a Sh490 million sea wall.

The protective wall was erected to prevent sea waters from reaching the museum’s foundation and was funded by the National government.

National Museums of Kenya (NMK) said the sea wall barrier was necessary to prevent fast-rising sea water levels that were eroding the site’s foundation, exposing it to the danger of collapsing.

“I am happy to confirm that the tsunami-proof sea wall is now complete,’’ said Athman Hussein, Coast NMK official last Thursday.

He noted that Kenya is the first country in East Africa region to erect such a wall. At its initial stages, construction of the wall faced resistance from Mombasa County government and other environmentalists over claims of land reclamation and threats to marine life.

Tourist site

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho had said his government granted the NMK rights to construct the sea wall but, instead, it was reclaiming land from the sea.

Fort Jesus, built by Portuguese explorers in 1596, was declared a World Heritage site by Unesco in 2011 and highlighted as one of the outstanding and well-preserved examples of 16th Century Portuguese military fortifications.

The Portuguese, who had seized control of East African coast, used the fort as a base to keep off invaders from Oman. It was also used as a prison.

It is now a popular destination for foreign and local tourists. Other coastal heritage sites in need of protection are Vasco Da Gama Pillar, the Old British Customs House and Jumba La Mtwana. -KNA