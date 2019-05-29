High Court certifies Justice Muya’s suit urgent

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

The High Court has certified as urgent the suit by Justice Martin Muya (pictured) to suspend a decision of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommending for the formation of a tribunal to investigate his conduct.

Justice James Makau directed the parties to file and serve and come for hearing of the application on May 30 before Justice Weldon Korir.

Judge conduct

The judge seeks to stop the presentation of the findings by JSC against his conduct to the President for formation of a tribunal to investigate him saying they are flawed.

JSC on May 9 recommended that the President forms a tribunal to investigate the judge over a petition filed by NIC Bank which was the defendant in a Bomet case which was HCCC No. 4 of 2016 Alfred Kipkorir Mutai & Kipsigis Stores Ltd -vs- NIC Bank Limited.

According to JSC, the petition had disclosed bias, abuse of office, incompetency and gross misconduct in the manner in which the judge handled the matter.