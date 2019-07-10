High contraception uptake causes drop in fertility rate

Milliam Murigi and Betty Muindi @PeopleDailyKE

Caroline Adhiambo’s parents had 10 children. However, when she got married 14 years ago, she decided not to have more than four.

“Why should you have so many children if you cannot feed or educate them?” asks the 38-year-old mother of three children aged 14, 10 and five.

It is a question many young Kenyans will face in coming decades in a country where a booming population combined with poverty, record unemployment and ethnic conflicts raise concerns over a demographic ‘time bomb’.

According to the United Nations (UN) World Population Prospects 2019, sub-Saharan Africa could account for more than half the growth rate of the world’s population between 2019 and 2050. This is despite the slower global population growth since 1950— something attributed to reduced fertility rates.

The World Health Organisation defines fertility rate as the number of children born or likely to be born to a woman in her lifetime.

In Kenya, the average fertility rate is 3.9 children, with 4.5 and 2.8 children in rural and urban areas respectively.

This is about half the number of children Kenyans had in 1977/78, which stood at 8.1, and is projected to further decrease in the future.

This drop in number of children is attributed to increase in contraception use as more Kenyans desire to control the timing and number of births they have, according to the Kenya Demography and Population Survey (KDHS) 2014 .

County rates

The National Council for Population and Development (NCPD) reveals that despite the decline, the numbers vary depending on regions.

Kirinyaga county leads with the lowest fertility rate at 2.3 births per woman. Nyeri, Kiambu and Nairobi counties follow closely at 2.7 births and Murang’a county is third with a rate of three births.

On the other hand, northern and coastal counties posted the highest number of births per woman. Wajir leads at 7.8 children, followed by West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu and Garissa with 7.2, 6.9, 6.3 and 6.1 births per woman respectively.

The deputy director, Programme Coordination, Monitoring, And Evaluation Division NCPD, Nzomo Mulatya, says that while on average, women in 27 counties have given birth to four children, women in 20 counties have given birth on average to five or more children.

“Fertility appears to be constant or increasing in counties in arid and semi-arid regions of Kenya. This has implications on poverty levels in the counties where fertility may be increasing or constant,” he says.

Generally, though most women in Kenya express a desire to use family planning, they do not use any method of family planning due to various obstacles including fear of side effects and opposition from their partners.

For women such as Adhiambo, who lives in Muslim area in Kawangware, one of the poorest neighbourhoods in Nairobi, getting access to suitable contraceptive can be difficult.

Her initial plan was to give a two-year interval between her children, but the contraceptives she got from the government health centres have not been favourable.

“First, the health centres are always full and sometimes you are told the contraceptive of your choice is out of stock. But what is worse is that the injectables always messed up my cycles.

It took up to two years to conceive again,” cries the hairdresser, who has since dumped the contraceptives for the herbal option, which she says, has been working perfectly for her.

She is planning to stop using the herbal pills so she can conceive her last child.

No-go zone

For others such as Saida Karu Mohammed, 42, who lives in Viwandani slums located in the larger Mukuru, contraception is a no-go zone.

She lives with her husband and six children, whom she is struggling to raise. Although she knows using contraception could prevent pregnancy, she does not bother to obtain them because it goes against her religion.

Besides, she says, her husband is against use of contraceptives. Her only method of ‘contraceptive’ is breastfeeding, which she swears by, and once she stops breastfeeding she is ready to conceive another baby.

“I am okay with it. We believe that God cannot give you children you cannot handle. I am ready to have as many children as I can until I can no longer give birth,” she declares.

Saida’s first child is 13 years old and her last, nine months old.

Contrastingly, another research by the Ministry of Health shows that contraceptives prevalence rate among married women of reproductive age has risen from 53 per cent in 2014 to 61 per cent last year. This rise has seen Kenya surpass its 2020 target of 58 per cent.

Population summit

The data, collected in 11 counties- Bungoma, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kitui, Nairobi, Nandi, Nyamira, Siaya and West Pokot— reveals the use of modern contraceptives increased among all women from 39 per cent in 2014 to 45 per cent in 2018.

The data also showed that the use of long-acting methods (injections, intra-uterine devices, and implants) amongst married women increased from 23 per cent in 2014 to 40 per cent in 2018. However, there was a decline of the same in Siaya and West Pokot.

Access to contraception and family planning is set to take centre stage at the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Nairobi in November as organisations come together to discuss ways to improve access to these services and related information by 2030.

Kenya is one of the countries that adopted the 1994 ICPD Programme of Action (PoA), which called for the elimination of violence against women, ensuring woman’s ability to control their own fertility and full and equal participation of women in all sectors of life.

The PoA has seen better outcomes in reproductive and maternal health globally. According to the UNFPA, about 37 per cent of married women in the least developed countries are using a modern contraceptive compared to 15 per cent in 1994.

The rate of women dying during pregnancy and childbirth has also reduced from eight in 1,000 to about half.

Additionally, women today have fewer than four children as compared to nearly six children 25 years ago.

The Nairobi summit brings together various stakeholders to accelerate the promises made at the 1994 conference.