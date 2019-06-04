Hearing of Kidero graft case kicks off

The hearing of the Sh213 million abuse of office case agains former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero (pictured) and nine others kicked off yesterday with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) saying it has evidence to prove corruption charges against them.

Assistant DPP Joseph Riungu said they would prove how the Sh213 million was paid to two entities for goods and services not supplied or delivered at City Hall.

In his opening remarks, the DPP submitted that they shall demonstrate that the payments made to Ngurumani and Lodwar Wholesalers Limited were orchestrated and planned by the accused person to defraud Nairobi county.

Riungu told trial magistrate Douglas Ogoti they intend to demonstrate that the seven of the accused persons, who were senior officials of county government, abused their office through acts and omission that led to loss of millions of shillings of public funds. “We shall prove charges facing the accused persons through primary evidence and expert witnesses,” said Riungu.

Dodged taxes

He further said they would prove how the accused failed to pay taxes.

However, the first prosecution witness Dr Robert Ayisi, a former Nairobi County secretary took the court through 21 payment vouchers of Sh213 million paid to Ngurumani and Lodwar Wholesalers Limited paid through KCB Bank Kimathi Street on diverse dates between 2014 and 2016. He said he handed the documents to EACC on April 4, 2016 following a request by the chief executive for the same.

Kidero is charged alongside former County Secretary Lillian Ndegwa, Chief Finance officer Jimmy Kiamba and former Finance and Planning minister Gregory Mwakanongo. Others are Head of Accounting Stephen Osiro, Acting Chief Finance Officer Luke Gatimu and Acting Head of Treasury Maurice Ochieng Okere.

The charges state that they conspired to commit fraud, which led to the loss of Sh213, 327,300 at the county government between January 16, 2014 and January 25, 2016. Hearing continues.