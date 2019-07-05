Health experts converge over lifestyle diseases 

By James Wakahiu

Medical Practitioners from India, Uganda and Kenya will on Saturday hold a one-day Symposium in Nairobi to deliberate on management of lifestyle diseases. The Symposium will be held at Laico Regency in Nairobi and is has been organsied by the Mount Kenya University (MKU).

Biologist Dr Rosslyn Ngugi said poor diet and lack of exercise are the main causes of these diseases.

She says cancer, which kills 30,000 Kenyans annually, is linked to lifestyle.

She recommended consumption a lot of vegetables, enough water and avoidance of excessive meat, tobacco and alcohol.