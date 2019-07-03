Hanging best cure for graft, says group

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Deputy Governors Forum of Kenya has called for instant death penalties for individuals found culpable of corruption. The forum’s chair, Laikipia Deputy Governor John Mwaniki, said the government should review the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act to include capital punishment for offenders.

Mwaniki said despite the country putting up a spirited fight against corruption, the fruits have been minimal and the only way to ensure different results is to take the bold move of going “the China way”.

“For far too long, we have engaged in the war against corruption but it appears we have been harping the same string because we are yet to see convincing results. The corrupt are upping their game by the day,” he said.

“We are suggesting that once a person has been found guilty of committing corruption offences, they should be hanged immediately,” he added. The chair was speaking on the sidelines of Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya’s fourth Debt Management seminar in Mombasa.

He said the penalty would serve as a deterrent measure against corrupt minds in the society. He said countries such as China and Hongkong have succeeded in lowering levels of corruption through imposing death penalties on corrupt public officers. He expressed fears that corruption is increasingly becoming a permanent cancer in the country.