Handshake gets 80pc approval, poll shows

Irene Githinji @gitshee

An opinion poll shows that 80 per cent of Kenyans support the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. It also shows that nearly half of Kenyans believe the ruling Jubilee Party is divided.

The poll by Ipsos says Kenyans who support the March 9, 2018 deal between Uhuru and Raila believe it had eased political tensions and brought about unity.

But 36 per cent of respondents said the Handshake had caused political confusion while 24 per cent said it had weakened the Opposition.

In the poll conducted between April 15 and 18, 46 per cent said Jubilee was not united, 29 per cent said it was united while 24 per cent said they did not know.

ODM loss

Nairobi had the highest percentage of those who said Jubilee is divided at 54 per cent, Rift Valley region followed with 48 per cent, 47 per cent in both Nyanza and Western regions while 45 per cent of respondents in Central Kenya said the party is divided.

Asked whether they believe wrangles in the party would affect its future, 66 per cent responded in the affirmative while 34 per cent said it would not.

Asked why they thought Raila’s ODM lost in the Ugenya and Embakasi South by-elections in April, 13 per cent blamed poor choice of candidates, six per cent said it was displeasure with the Handshake while six per cent said the party was losing popularity.