Haji gets nod to amend charges in fertiliser suit

Suspended Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) managing director Charles Ongwae is not off the hook yet after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said he intends to amend charges in the toxic fertiliser case.

The new twist emerged yesterday after Haji, through his deputy Alexander Muteti, told the court that the prosecution plans to file new charges against Ongwae and five others in the case.

Muteti urged the court to adjourn the case saying that his side wants to come up with a new charge after evaluating the evidence in their possession.

“Charges against four other accused persons were dropped last month. We, therefore, intend to file new charges following the plea agreement that was entered,” said Muteti. Last month, the DPP entered into a plea agreement with four other suspects, who are the owners of the fertiliser in question where they agreed to release it to them unconditionally.

Trial magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot gave the prosecution 14 days to file the new charges against the defendants.

Meanwhile, Ongwae has filed a fresh application asking Cheruyiot to stay the hearing of the case pending hearing and determination of an application seeking to have a re-test done on the fertiliser alleged to contain mercury.

He argues that the samples which are the basis for the charges were extracted secretly and unilaterally tested by certain officers at Kebs did not reveal the presence of mercury in thecommodity.

“That the entire prosecution can rest on determination as to whether the fertiliser imported was contaminated. For the court to come to a just decision, it is necessary that fresh independent tests be carried out,” argues Ongwae. The magistrate directed the DPP and the defendants to file their responses within 14 days. The application will be canvassed on June 19.