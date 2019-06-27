Haji files petition to remove Mwilu over misconduct

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s woes are far from over after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji filed a petition for her removal citing “gross misconduct”.

Haji says he has sufficient grounds to warrant the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to recommend to President Uhuru Kenyatta the appointment of a tribunal for Mwilu’s removal from office for breach of the Judiciary Code of Conduct, gross misconduct and misbehaviour.

This would be the second attempt by Haji to remove Mwilu from office. She was arrested last August and arraigned for abuse of office, forgery and failure to pay taxes, all arising from her dealings with Imperial Bank.

But a five-judge Bench ruled that the manner in which the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) obtained the evidence against Mwilu was unlawful.

Justices Hellen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, Francis Tuiyott, William Musyoka and Chacha Mwita said whereas the DCI was not precluded from investigating cases of misconduct with a criminal element, the court order obtained by the agency had no bearing on the case against Mwilu.

Haji and DCI director George Kinoti criticised the judgment, terming it flawed. Haji and Kinoti averred that the issue of how the evidence was obtained, on whose basis the judges threw the case out, should have been a trial court matter.

“The five judges should apologise to Kenyans because they clearly admitted that there was evidence against Mwilu, but only that we got it through wrong means. In fact, we are wondering why they have allowed her to remain in office since they have agreed that she committed a crime,” Kinoti said.

The matter is pending before the Court of Appeal. Yesterday, in an 18-page letter to JSC, Haji listed 49 suspicious financial transactions running into millions, which raised eyebrows among senior officials at Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

He accused Mwilu of using her judicial office to improperly enrich herself in violation of clause 6(4) of the Code.

“The Respondent is constitutionally unfit to hold the office of a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya, and should be removed from office on grounds of breach of the Judicial Code of Conduct Article 168(1)(b) and gross misconduct and misbehaviour in line with Article 168(1)(e),” the DPP submitted.

He further stated that Mwilu gave a written promise to replace the securities for a loan of Sh60m, which securities were in favour of Imperial Bank Limited (IBL).

Evading tax

Mwilu was handed original titles to the initial securities but instead of replacing the securities as promised, She proceeded to sell the proposed replacement security (L.R. No.3734/1129) to a third party, effectively taking it out of reach of IBL and extinguishing its rights.

Further, Haji said, Mwilu deliberately evaded paying taxes and together with her advocate produced forged payment documents as alleged proof of payment, which conducts, apart from being criminal in nature, also reflected on her as a person who lacks integrity.

“The indiscreet conduct of the respondent has tremendously cast the reputation, prestige, authority and standing of Kenya’s Judiciary to horrendous disgrace, ridicule and contempt locally and globally thereby severely eroding and undermining the public confidence in the judiciary and in the respondent’s person as a judicial officer,” the DPP submitted.

He said she went against Article 73 (1)(a) requiring her to act in a manner consistent with the purposes and objects of the Constitution, demonstrates respect for the people, brings honour to the nation and dignity to the office and promotes public confidence in the integrity of the office.

He said on August 30, 2013, Mwilu wrote a handwritten letter to IBL Group Managing Director Jan Mohammed, requesting for a reduction of interest rate from 14 per cent to any lower rate even before the long-term loan of Sh70 million was processed.

On September 6, the same year, Haji said Mwilu deposited a Standard Chartered Bank cheque for the sum of Sh500,000 to open an account with IBL.

Even before the loan request for Sh70 million would be processed, Mehbooba Shamji, then Senior Business Development Manager directed Jacob Kivindyo, then Credit Officer to prepare a Journal Entry Template to book Sh12 million.

Cash delivered

Also in the same month, the DPP said that IBL opened a Crystal Current Account no. 7224000306 in her name C/O Sweet Soil Farm and on October 23, 2013, Mwilu received Sh12 million from IBL.

Similarly, the DPP said that on the morning of October 28, 2014, Sh3 million in cash was delivered to her at the Supreme Court parking lot, while another Sh7 million in cash was in the afternoon the same day delivered in her office at theSupreme Court.

The next day, Sh10 million was delivered in her Kilimani residence in the evening. In an undated letter, the DPP said Mwilu wrote to IBL requesting the loan to be reduced from Sh80 million to Sh60 million.