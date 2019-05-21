Growing Jubilee rifts leave senior State officers in dilemma

Public servants are having to engage in a clever balancing act to accommodate competing political interests while at the same time avoiding any moves that might upset their bosses

Anthony Mwangi and Mercy Mwai @PeopleDailyKe

The growing political rift within the ruling Jubilee party has left senior government officials in the horns of a dilemma, People Daily can report.

Senior government officials, especially administrators across the country, are finding themselves in an awkward position and are having to engage in a clever balancing act to accommodate competing political interests while at the same time avoiding any moves that might upset their bosses in Nairobi.

The simmering tensions came to the fore last week when Deputy President William Ruto confronted Interior principal secretary Karanja Kibicho, whom he accused of frustrating his tours across the country by instructing regional administration officials not to accord him the necessary government protocols.

Politicians in Ruto’s camp have singled out Kibicho as the one person in government trying to place hurdles in the DP’s quest for State House come the next elections in 2022. They claim the PS has directed county and regional administrators not to attend Ruto’s rallies unless signalled by Harambee House, the Interior ministry headquarters.

The political wars have placed regional and county commissioners in an awkward position, with many now dreading the DP’s visit to their areas.

“We sometimes get conflicting directives, some telling us not to attend the DP’s meetings and others instructing us to accord him the status that befits him,” said an administrator from Central Kenya who cannot be named discussing his seniors.

Two senior administrators in the Coast where Ruto has made numerous visits in the recent past lamented that the wrangles in Jubilee had left them in an awkward position. “The differences among our politicians have seen some of us get threats of being ‘disciplined’ if we don’t follow certain instructions … it’s unnecessary and uncalled for; they should resolve their differences,” one of the officials said.

Two weeks ago, Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga found himself in dilemma when he reportedly tried to stop a church service at Komothai Catholic Church in Githunguri which was graced by the DP.

Wanyanga was at pains to explain to Githungiri MP Gabriel Kago also known as Kago wa Lydia, and the local priest why the service should not continue. He finally gave in and the function went on as the administrator sat in quietly.

Kibicho recently accused Ruto’s office of failing to furnish him with the itinerary of his tours across the country, saying it (DPs) was to blame for the absence of senior security officers at some of his functions. Kibicho further said allegations that the government had withdrawn security from a church function attended by Dr Ruto were false.

Security officials

Ruto attended a public meeting in Tetu, Nyeri county, but conspicuously missing were senior county security officials, who would usually accompany him or the President whenever they come calling.

Kibicho said the incident in Tetu was caused by poor communication between the Deputy President’s team and local police, who were informed late.

Yesterday, Government Spokesman Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna denied claims of a rift in State affairs, describing those responsible for such allegations as “individuals out the tarnish the good name of the government”.

“All civil servants are apolitical and serve all leaders irrespective of their ideological leaning. As far as we are concerned, we only have one government headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. Anything else is just sideshows,” he said.

And Ruto’s spokesman David Mugonyi declined to delve into the issue, only stating that there was no bad blood between his boss and civil servants.

But a source in Ruto’s office conceded there was tension between the two offices, and cited cases in Nyeri and recently in Turkana where the local MP publicly complained about the absence of the local administration at the DP’s functions during his three day tour of the region.

“However, the situation seems to have improved last weekend after last week’s confrontation, these people (the local administration) have been boycotting our functions. Let’s wait and see if the same trend will change or continue,” said the source who also sought anonymity.

Last weekend, Turkana North MP John Nakuleu threatened to have the local County Commissioner removed from the area for failing to attend the DP’s functions.

“Kibicho should be told we struggled to form this government he is working for. He should accord us respect we deserve as leaders,’’ Nakuleu warned, adding that he was in a position to shift his allegiance to the neighbouring South Sudan or Ethiopia.

A long serving provincial administrator Joseph Kaguthi says civil servants trying to frustrate Ruto in his forays across the country could be foolish, if they ever did it.

“I am not sure if this can really happen. But if indeed it does, then it is as a result of foolishness on the part of those behind the scheme, or lack of communication in the government. But for the time being, I think, it is simply a perception and not a reality,” said Kaguthi. He said Ruto being a member of the Presidency wields immense powers that no civil servant can dare challenge, considering the hierarchy in the government.

Respect protocol

But political commentator Herman Manyora blames the two camps…President Uhuru and Ruto, for the mess.

“First, we must appreciate that Ruto is part of the Presidency, and is not an individual, but an office. All civil servants must respect this protocol. Government protocol cannot be breached because of political expediency,” he said.

The misuse of the administrators by the system to frustrate those in the political wing is not new in Kenya going back to the Grand Coalition government when the system was used to deny then Prime Minister Raila Odinga State favours.

An enraged Raila at one time hit at the then administration for disrespecting him, citing the failure by the administrators to attend his functions and providing facilities, citing a sub-standard lavatory and tattered carpet.

Raila’s differences with then Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka also played out during the time, when the two, in a supremacy contest, tried to outdo each other on who speaks last before President Kibaki during public functions.

Differences in the Jubilee administration have reached worrying levels with the National government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) facing a dilemma on which orders to follow.

Source intimated that some senior officers at Harambee House have also directed regional commissioners to advice their juniors not to be attending Ruto rallies and if they do so, to be in plain clothes.

Some administration officers in Central speaking to People Daily on condition of anonymity claimed they had received orders from some of their seniors directing that they have to “consult” their regional commissioners but in the event that they attend his meetings, to be in civilian attire and not uniforms.

On the other hand, Manyora cautions Ruto to respect the same protocol by consulting his boss on all his movements and operations.

“The DP must know that he is a principal assistant to the President and therefore, he cannot be allowed to roam about the country like a wild beast. He must operate without showing defiance or signs of trying to ridicule his boss,” said the don.

Asked why he had taken the drastic move, Kibicho responded; “They have paranoia, which needs to be cured. Let them deal with their accusations and accusers. Let them carry their own cross.’’

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei admitted that leaders perceived to be pro Ruto are facing similar challenges with administrators.