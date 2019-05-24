Green Park Estate seeks redress on houses demolition

The High Court yesterday heard that the Green Park Estate in Mavoko, Machakos county, does not encroach on riparian land.

Private surveyors Aganyo and Associates, who conducted hydrological studies, confirmed that the construction of the high-end residential units bordering the Stony River Athi were done in accordance with the law.

Lawyer Philip Nyachoti, who is representing the developer, Superior Homes (Kenya) Ltd, told court the proposed demolition of nine houses was malicious and intended to cause financial ruin to home owners.

Nyachoti pleaded with the court to enforce orders issued by Justice George Odunga in June last year suspending demands issued by Water Resources Management Authority (Warma), to demolish the houses within 21 days for allegedly violating environmental regulations.

The judge had said the constitutional right to property was paramount and it was justifiable for the firm to seek redress to stop any breaches that were likely to occur in case Warma carried through its threats.

The judge argued that the houses had already been sold to third parties who had the legitimate expectation of quiet enjoyment and possession of their properties.

“Further, the developer risked legal action by the home-owners and enormous financial loss in case of violation of contractual obligations,” he said.

A fresh assessment of the boundaries by independent surveyors after Justice Odunga’s ruling had ascertained there was no encroachment on Stony Athi River.