Governors issue conditions to support referendum

By Irene Githinji @gitshee

Governors have declared they will not support referendum on the Constitution unless it entrenches in the allocation of shareable revenue to counties, as 45 per cent of revenue of the previous year.

Out of the total percentage, the governors said five per cent will be exclusively earmarked for support of the youth, women, persons living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups in counties.

Further, the Council of Governors (CoG) will require that 2 percent of the total revenue of the previous year be allocated to the Judiciary to ensure its independence is upheld.

Delivering the State of Devolution Address (SODA) in Nairobi Friday, CoG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said the Constitution being transformative, had intended that resources follow functions and that the citizens take control of their development agenda.

However, he said the shortcomings realised in allocation of funds to devolved governments and the current impasse on Division of Revenue between the National Government and County Governments is a wake-up call.

Oparanya, made the remarks even as he said that the council is concerned that National Treasury is becoming intrusive by assuming the roles reserved for other agencies.

The council has since proposed that constitutional and legal clarifications be made with regard to the mandates of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) and National Treasury.

“Though it is our view that National Treasury is a shared institution, the functional dictates and daily operations suggest they are an institution of the National Government,” Oparanya said.

Oparanya said devolution journey has faced real challenges that have threatened the survival of counties ranging from legal, constitutional and continuous taking back of already devolved functions.

He pointed out at least 10 key challenges counties have had to deal with, key among them the partial release of functions and or resources attendant to the devolved functions, which have either delayed development or ensured duplication of functions at both levels of Government.

On funding, Oparanya said there are no mechanisms in place to ensure that transferred functions and resource allocation are commensurate.

“Consultations by both levels of Governments have not yielded results. Unfortunately, our continued appeal to carry out actual costing of functions remains a polarising issue. The trend analysis of the proportional decrease of equitable share of revenue as witnessed in 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 is an indication that the gains of devolutions are being eroded on the vertical share of revenue,” said Oparanya.

Similarly, he said National Treasury’s delay in disbursing funds has continued to negatively affect devolution.

To this end, Oparanya said there is an urgent need to cap government borrowing and to develop an equitable revenue sharing formula that is based on costed-functions.

Since 2013, County Governments have cumulatively received Sh1.57 trillion worth of equitable share of allocation translating to 20 per cent of the total shareable revenue of Sh7.8 trillion on the overall.

Even with the mere 20 per cent cumulative allocation, counties have made significant improvement in the absorption of funds now averaging 75 per cent of the allocations in the year under review.

Similarly, the average development allocation by counties over the last six financial years has been 40 percent surpassing the legal requirement of at least 30 per cent.