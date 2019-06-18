Governor shuts down private hospitals

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua yesterday closed some health facilities operating “illegally” within a radius of 300 metres from the county referral hospital.

The move comes three months after the county boss issued a notice to all private health facilities operating close to public ones to relocate in a bid to tame drugs and supplies theft from government-owned centres.

The first to face Mutua’s axe were chemists, laboratories and clinics, which were shut down and 19 people arrested.

“We are doing this in the interest of the general public, who are being exploited every day,” said Mutua.

This comes after most residents claimed they were being referred to the private clinics and laboratories by some medical practitioners working in the public hospitals.

Addressing the press in Machakos town after the swoop, Mutua termed the trend “dangerous” and one of the greatest hindrances to the Universal Health Coverage programme.