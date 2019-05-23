Governor, senator clash over cash use

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

A Senate watchdog committee nearly adjourned its sittings yesterday after Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti clashed with his Senator Fatuma Dhullo.

Kuti, who appeared before the Senate Public Accounts Committee to answer audit questions raised during the 2015/2016, 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 financial years, engaged in a bitter exchange with the senator almost bringing proceedings to a halt.

Matters got out of hand when Dullo demanded to know why the county boss and ignored her advice and proceeded to sign a Sh433 million deal with a foreign firm to manage healthcare in the region.

The senator was a vocal opponent of the planned deal between the county and an organisation identified as Living Goods Limited, which would have seen the firm take charge of three sub-county hospitals for four years. She wrote to the Senate and Treasury which subsequently halted the plan.

Stamp authority

According to her, Treasury has not approved the agreement between the two entities as there existed serious legal flaws in the contract.

However, Kuti absolved himself from blame and told senators that previous issues raised by his critics have been addressed including the documentation that was omitted during the signing of the pact.

“I want to assure that as a county government, we have no interest in flaunting procurement laws,” he told the Senator Moses Kajwang’-led committee.

The governor was quickly interrupted by the senator with the session degenerating into a near shouting match between the two.

Kajwang’ had to stamp his authority to restore order. Amid the commotion, Kuti maintained that his administration had adhered to all regulations guiding procurement, including Public Finance Management Act.

A visibly agitated Dullo, however, fired back saying her criticism of the controversial project had been used to malign her name and ridicule her in public.